Severe Storms Possible Across Several Regions This Week

WASHINGTON — The weather forecast predicts showers and storms through Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. The National Weather Service has warned residents in various areas of potential severe thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, the daytime temperature climbed between 78 and 83 degrees. The evening is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies, with a chance for a few evening showers and storms, and lows near the 60s. Winds are forecasted to come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Forecasters noted a troubling trend as nearly the entire area is experiencing dryness, with conditions varying from abnormally dry to severe drought. This weather pattern could intensify rain chances later in the week.

In addition to Washington, Topeka, Kan. is also under alert for severe storms. Residents there can expect winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail this afternoon. The storms could extend into the night.

Temperatures in Topeka are likely to reach 74 degrees today, with a nighttime low dropping to around 62 degrees. Cloudy skies will accompany scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, bringing a high around 78 degrees.

Meanwhile, Rochester, Minn. remains mostly dry with mild temperatures in the mid-70s. However, spotty showers may develop later today as a low-pressure system looms to the west. The chance of rain will carry into the weekend with another opportunity for storms, particularly on Monday.

As the week progresses, forecasts show potential for scattered thunderstorms and lingering showers. Weather experts encourage residents to stay updated on changing conditions.