Severe Storms Possible Before Fourth of July Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Scattered showers and storms are set to return to the region today and tomorrow, leading to a drier forecast for the Fourth of July. A slow-moving cold front is progressing through the Pee Dee region this evening, bringing increased humidity and the likelihood of storms.

Earlier this afternoon, some brief showers and storms were recorded. However, the best chances for rain are anticipated later this evening. While no severe storms are expected, isolated storms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Tomorrow, as the cold front shifts near or just offshore, there will still be a chance for pop-up showers and storms, particularly along the Grand Strand. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

By Thursday night and into Friday, drier air is expected, setting up a mostly sunny and rain-free forecast for Independence Day. Temperatures on July 4th are projected to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with the heat index potentially near 100 degrees.

Clear skies are expected to persist through the evening, making for ideal conditions for fireworks displays. Meteorologists recommend keeping an eye on the weather updates as the holiday approaches for the latest information.