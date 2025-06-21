Severe Storms Strike Valley with Confirmed Tornadoes

Stutsman County, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Severe thunderstorms swept through the Valley on Friday evening, bringing dangerous weather to the region. The First Alert Storm Team reported three tornadoes confirmed during the storm.

The first tornado touched down at 8:40 p.m., located four miles west-southwest of Spiritwood, which is east of Jamestown. Approximately 40 minutes later, a second tornado was observed near the Sandborn exit of I-94 in Barnes County at 9:21 p.m.

Another tornado appeared at 10:30 p.m. north of Fort Ransom in Ransom County. A fourth tornado, which was described as “potentially destructive,” was spotted in Foster County around 10:50 p.m. Additionally, another tornado was reported near Davenport at 11:50 p.m., moving toward Oxbow.

Authorities encourage residents in the path of the tornado or severe thunderstorms to take cover immediately. Emergency services are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.

The storms come after a period of extreme heat in the region, with temperatures reaching high levels earlier in the week. Residents are advised to stay alert and seek shelter as the weather conditions continue to be unstable.