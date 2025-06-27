Severe Storms Threaten Multiple Regions This Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert remains in effect for potential severe weather on Friday, particularly during the afternoon and evening. A warm front moving through the area early Friday is expected to bring moist and unstable air, leading to the formation of storms.

Temperatures in Rochester are projected to reach the 80s, with dew points climbing into the 70s. Meteorologists anticipate the strongest storms will occur during peak heating hours in the Finger Lakes region. Areas west of Rochester, downwind of Lake Erie, can expect less severe weather.

If storms do develop, isolated gusty winds and heavy rain could pose a risk of localized flash flooding. Residents are advised to monitor updates from News10NBC and to download the First Alert Weather app for real-time information.

A cold front is expected to pass through on Saturday, bringing lingering showers and storms, particularly in the morning and early afternoon, before clearing up later in the day. The Finger Lakes region will again have the highest chance of storms with heavy downpours.

In ROCHESTER, MINN., continued threats from the same storm system that affected the area midweek are present. A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to move eastward across the region later Friday afternoon, between 2 PM and 8 PM. Most of the area is under a level two risk for severe weather as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

Residents should prepare for damaging wind gusts, the potential for tornadoes, and substantial rainfall totaling one to three inches. As temperatures rise into the upper 70s, a light south wind is expected.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is forecasted to have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms could occur in the evening, with occasional severe storms producing large hail and damaging winds possible.

In WAUSAU, WIS., a First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Monday evening, with warm and humid conditions expected. Severe storms are anticipated Monday afternoon into the evening as a cold front approaches.

Similarly, SIoux CITY is experiencing heavy rainfall early Thursday, potentially leading to localized flooding. Storms are expected to redevelop later in the day, with a First Alert issued for severe weather conditions.

In OMAHA, the initial round of rain is moving out, with skies clearing by mid-morning and temperatures climbing into the 90s. A chance of thunderstorms is forecasted for the afternoon, primarily north of I-80, with risks of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Residents across these regions are encouraged to stay informed about weather updates as conditions can change rapidly.