News
Severe Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Lowndes County Residents
Lowndes County, Alabama — A severe thunderstorm alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. The warning remains in effect until 7:15 p.m. Local residents are advised to be aware of potential wind gusts up to 40 mph.
According to the weather service, Doppler radar detected a strong thunderstorm over Logan, near Fort Deposit, moving southwest at 10 mph. "Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," officials stated.
Locations most impacted by the alert include Fort Deposit, Lowndes County Airport, Logan, and Calhoun. Residents are urged to seek shelter inside a building to stay safe from the storm. The weather service warned of torrential rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding.
Drivers are reminded not to attempt crossing flooded roadways. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also a significant concern, as lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the storm.
Statistics show that lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times each year, with approximately 20 fatalities caused by lightning annually, as reported by the National Weather Service. The danger from lightning increases as thunderstorms approach.
In light of the storm, the weather service offered safety recommendations: If indoors, stay away from windows and electrical appliances. If no indoor shelter is available, find a low-lying area such as a ditch to stay safe.
For those on the road, safety is paramount during heavy rain. Motorists are advised to increase following distances, slow down, and maintain visibility by using headlights. Avoid large vehicles and be cautious of slippery road surfaces.
As rain begins, grime and oil on roads may create hazardous conditions for drivers. The first half hour after rain starts is particularly dangerous.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed on weather conditions and follow guidance from local authorities to ensure safety during this storm.
