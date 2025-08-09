Severe Thunderstorm Causes Chaos in Lincoln with 91 MPH Winds

LINCOLN, Neb. — A powerful thunderstorm struck Lincoln and surrounding areas early Saturday morning, bringing winds that gusted up to 91 miles per hour. The storm led to widespread tree damage and left over 30,000 residents without power, as confirmed by Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU).

As of 6:45 a.m., Lincoln Electric System reported about 30,000 customers affected, while Norris Public Power District also noted a similar number without electricity. Nebraska Public Power District had just over 1,000 customers impacted. LTU stated that 69 traffic signals are currently malfunctioning, with some flashing yellow, flashing red, or completely dark due to the outages.

Drivers are advised to treat dark traffic signals as all-way stops, proceeding with caution as LTU crews assess damage and estimate repair times. Cleanup efforts are underway across the city, particularly focused on fallen trees and power lines.

A significant incident involved a tree that fell on a mobile home near NW 27th and West O Streets. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Emergency responders were also called to Branched Oak Lake, where several camping units were damaged, and at least one person was transported via ambulance.

Additionally, Lincoln Fire and Rescue attended a situation at an apartment complex near South 48th and Meredith Streets around 6:45 a.m., where a tree fell through the roof of an apartment. It remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the incident.

Residents reported debris scattered throughout neighborhoods, as strong winds knocked over trash bins. The local parks and recreation department is currently working to evaluate the scope of damage in parks and public spaces. For updates on street closures, information is being shared through the Waze mobile app.