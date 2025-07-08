News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Montgomery County
Montgomery County, AL – The National Weather Service issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday at 6:42 p.m., which will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Residents are advised to prepare for wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
According to the weather service, severe thunderstorms were detected along a line stretching from near Pike Road to near Lapine, extending six miles south of Logan. The storms are moving southeast at a speed of 35 mph. The weather service warns of potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Some of the specific locations impacted by the warning include Southeastern Montgomery, Meadville, Pike Road, Pine Level, Strata, Dublin, Naftel, Sprague, Grady, Sellers, Ramer, Lapine, Carters Hill, and Currys.
“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the weather service advises.
Lightning poses a significant threat, striking the United States approximately 25 million times each year, primarily during summer months. The weather service reports that around 20 people lose their lives annually due to lightning strikes.
To ensure safety during thunderstorms, residents should follow guidance such as staying indoors, waiting for the all-clear signal, and if outdoors, finding substantial shelter.
The risk of flooding is also heightened due to heavy rainfall, especially if runoff occurs from saturated ground. Residents are advised to beware of swollen waterways and to maintain safe distances from drainage ditches.
If driving in heavy rain, the two-second rule is recommended for following distances, which should be extended to four seconds in adverse conditions. It’s essential to slow down, avoid sudden braking, and stay in the middle lanes where water is less likely to pool.
For those caught outdoors during a storm, the weather service emphasizes the importance of seeking shelter and keeping headlights on to increase visibility.
As of now, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Recent Posts
- Nikki Bella Eyes Title Shot at Evolution 2, Wants Brie Back
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline