Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Montgomery County

Montgomery County, AL – The National Weather Service issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday at 6:42 p.m., which will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Residents are advised to prepare for wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

According to the weather service, severe thunderstorms were detected along a line stretching from near Pike Road to near Lapine, extending six miles south of Logan. The storms are moving southeast at a speed of 35 mph. The weather service warns of potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Some of the specific locations impacted by the warning include Southeastern Montgomery, Meadville, Pike Road, Pine Level, Strata, Dublin, Naftel, Sprague, Grady, Sellers, Ramer, Lapine, Carters Hill, and Currys.

“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the weather service advises.

Lightning poses a significant threat, striking the United States approximately 25 million times each year, primarily during summer months. The weather service reports that around 20 people lose their lives annually due to lightning strikes.

To ensure safety during thunderstorms, residents should follow guidance such as staying indoors, waiting for the all-clear signal, and if outdoors, finding substantial shelter.

The risk of flooding is also heightened due to heavy rainfall, especially if runoff occurs from saturated ground. Residents are advised to beware of swollen waterways and to maintain safe distances from drainage ditches.

If driving in heavy rain, the two-second rule is recommended for following distances, which should be extended to four seconds in adverse conditions. It’s essential to slow down, avoid sudden braking, and stay in the middle lanes where water is less likely to pool.

For those caught outdoors during a storm, the weather service emphasizes the importance of seeking shelter and keeping headlights on to increase visibility.

As of now, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the area, according to the National Weather Service.