News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Boston and Eastern Massachusetts
BOSTON, Massachusetts – Much of eastern Massachusetts is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning as strong storms sweep through the area amid hot and humid conditions. The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect for Bristol and Plymouth counties until 4:30 p.m.
According to StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams, a severe thunderstorm impacted Boston earlier this afternoon but has since moved offshore. He reported heavy rain and numerous lightning strikes associated with the storm, which prompted a ground stop at Boston Logan Airport.
While the storm has weakened as it moves away, another severe thunderstorm cell is forming to the south, posing risks of gusty winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain, potentially leading to localized flooding. This storm is on track toward Providence and may also affect areas like Fall River and Taunton.
As the warning continues, the National Weather Service cautions residents about possible hail damage and wind damage to trees and power lines. They recommend moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for safety.
Areas including New Bedford, East Providence, and Dartmouth are among the impacted locations. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for multiple counties, extending to parts of Connecticut and New York.
Officials have also issued a heat advisory lasting until 8 p.m. due to heat index values reaching up to 103 degrees. The NWS advises residents to stay hydrated and avoid staying outside for long periods.
As the severe weather subsides, the forecast for Monday calls for clearer skies and more comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Recent Posts
- Runners Prepare for Quad-City Times Bix 7 Amid Rain Forecast
- Major League Baseball Teams Gear Up for Trade Deadline
- New Zealand Faces South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Final
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy