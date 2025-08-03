News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for North Texas
DALLAS, Texas – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of North Texas until 2 p.m. today. The National Weather Service warns of storms producing penny-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
The warning affects southeastern Denton County, eastern Tarrant County, southwestern Collin County, and northwestern Dallas County. Expected storm locations include Dallas, Irving, and DFW International Airport around 1:10 PM CDT, with additional impacts in Euless, Grand Prairie, and Cockrell Hill through 1:45 PM CDT.
Heavy rainfall is occurring, raising concerns about flash flooding. Residents are advised not to drive through flooded roadways. The National Weather Service reports a 20 to 30% chance of isolated showers and storms west of I-35W and north of I-30 this afternoon.
Temperatures this morning in North Texas are in the mid- to upper-70s, with some locations near the Red River dipping into the 60s. As the day progresses, highs are predicted to reach the low to mid-90s. High humidity will lead to heat index values climbing into the upper 90s.
Forecasters also expect another storm system after midnight tonight, primarily impacting areas west of I-35W. A Level 2 slight risk for severe weather is in effect, with initial storms potentially bringing gusty winds. The storms are expected to dissipate quickly, followed by a return to hot, dry weather next week, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits.
For those attending the Loud for Love benefit concert on Sunday evening, be prepared for rain during the walk to the venue. Doors open at 5 p.m. with temperatures around 92 degrees and a heat index of 97. Heavy rain is anticipated to affect Monday morning commutes but should subside by the afternoon.
