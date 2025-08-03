News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for North Texas as Storms Approach
Dallas, Texas – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of North Texas as a line of severe storms moves through the region. The warning, effective until 2 p.m. today, affects Denton, Tarrant, Collin, and Dallas counties.
The storms could bring damaging winds up to 60 mph, penny-sized hail, and heavy rainfall that may trigger flash flooding. The National Weather Service also noted that continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Forecasters predict that despite temperatures reaching the mid 90s today, sunny conditions will prevail until the severe weather arrives in the afternoon. A more intense group of weather systems may follow, bringing a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
The storms on Sunday night could also bring gusty winds and frequent lightning, with heavy rain possible. The forecast for the coming days includes warm and humid conditions with temperatures fluctuating between the low 75s and high 99s.
On Monday, there is a 30% chance of morning thunderstorms, while skies are expected to clear later in the day. The National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation closely as storm conditions develop.
