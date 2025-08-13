Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Metro Detroit

Detroit, MI – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties until 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Residents are advised to stay indoors and remain vigilant as the storm approaches.

The National Weather Service issued the warning earlier today, anticipating possible heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning. Local authorities encourage people to prepare for potential power outages and flooding.

As a cold front moves through the region, some isolated showers are expected in Metro Detroit. However, most areas are likely to remain dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures today are forecasted to reach the upper 80s with southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead, the summer heat will return this weekend, with temperatures climbing back to near 90°. For Thursday and Friday, cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s are expected, along with lower humidity levels providing more comfortable conditions.

Residents are urged to keep an eye on the weather updates and prepare for the fluctuating temperatures and potential storms in the days to come.