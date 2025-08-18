Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Waukesha County, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waukesha County on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 1:02 p.m. This warning is set to remain in effect until 1:45 p.m., as severe storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph threaten the area.

The storms are currently moving east at 35 mph, with potential hazards that include damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Affected communities include Waukesha, New Berlin, Brookfield, Muskego, Pewaukee, Hartland, Mukwonago, Delafield, Elm Grove, Wales, and Wind Lake, among others.

In addition to Waukesha County, the National Weather Service has also issued several warnings for surrounding areas. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Jefferson County at 12:20 p.m., effective until 1:15 p.m. This warning affects cities like Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, and Johnson Creek.

Further east, a severe thunderstorm watch was announced for parts of southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service warned residents to remain alert for possible tornado formation from these severe thunderstorms.

The conditions contributing to these warnings include a line of thunderstorms moving toward Milwaukee, expected to arrive around 2 p.m. Officials recommend that people take cover when severe weather is imminent.

As thunderstorms continue to develop, residents are advised to stay in safe areas and avoid driving through flooded regions.