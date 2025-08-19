Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Oklahoma City Area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday for the Oklahoma City metro area as storms developed near Lake Hefner. The National Weather Service reported that the storm is moving south at a 5 mph pace and could produce gusts of wind up to 60 mph along with possible small hail.

This Alert Day comes as temperatures in the area have reached the upper 90s. The heat index is currently ranging between 105 to 110 degrees, prompting a heat alert for eastern Oklahoma and the OKC metro. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates noted that conditions are favorable for storm development, especially by the afternoon.

At around 1:05 p.m., Bates mentioned that radar predictor showed storms starting to pop up in southern and central Oklahoma as the high humidity and heat mix. Homeowners are advised to be cautious, as all storms developing can produce heavy rainfall and lightning, with the chance of damaging winds once they collapse.

Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane indicated that these thunderstorms can push out strong winds, and residents should stay indoors during the storm. As storms develop, localized areas may experience wind gusts similar to those seen in Moore last week, where gusts exceeded 70 mph. The potential for microbursts has also been emphasized.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, reports indicated intense activity at Lake Hefner, where debris from trees was noted in the wind. Significant tree damage has been feared, and the storm is expected to remain active until the evening hours.

People in the area are urged to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the weather updates as thunderstorms will likely persist throughout the evening.