Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON, MA – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning will last until 1:45 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2025. Areas affected include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, and other towns in Kent, Providence, and Bristol counties.

The NWS predicts wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which could potentially cause damage to trees and power lines. Residents are advised to stay indoors and take precautions.

“We could see scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon as a cold front approaches,” said a meteorologist from the Boston 25 Weather Team. “While severe weather won’t be widespread, strong winds and hail are expected.”

The storm could bring additional downpours, with lingering rain anticipated until 8 p.m. As the day progresses, temperatures will settle into the 50s, clearing the skies by evening.

Looking ahead, the start of the Labor Day weekend is expected to be bright and sunny, with clearer skies dominating Northern New England. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s next week as a large area of high pressure builds in.

As of now, no injuries or significant damage have been reported.