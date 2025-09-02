News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
BOSTON, MA – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The warning will last until 1:45 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2025. Areas affected include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, and other towns in Kent, Providence, and Bristol counties.
The NWS predicts wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which could potentially cause damage to trees and power lines. Residents are advised to stay indoors and take precautions.
“We could see scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon as a cold front approaches,” said a meteorologist from the Boston 25 Weather Team. “While severe weather won’t be widespread, strong winds and hail are expected.”
The storm could bring additional downpours, with lingering rain anticipated until 8 p.m. As the day progresses, temperatures will settle into the 50s, clearing the skies by evening.
Looking ahead, the start of the Labor Day weekend is expected to be bright and sunny, with clearer skies dominating Northern New England. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s next week as a large area of high pressure builds in.
As of now, no injuries or significant damage have been reported.
Recent Posts
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot
- Harry Styles Acts Like Prince at Paris Wedding
- Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data
- Max Johnson Overcomes Injury, Competes for UNC Quarterback Spot
- Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
- Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open
- Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks Clash for Playoff Spot
- Mariners Aim for Playoff Spot as Roster Expansion Approaches
- South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener
- Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
- Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump