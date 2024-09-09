Severe Thunderstorm Warning Update for Halton Region

Environment Canada has issued an important update regarding the severe thunderstorm warning previously in effect for Halton Region. As of 3:01 p.m. EDT on September 9, 2024, this warning has officially ended.

The weather advisory was initially announced earlier in the afternoon on the same day. The national weather agency noted that the severe thunderstorms had either weakened or moved out of the area.

Prior to the cancellation of the warning, at approximately 2:42 p.m. EDT, meteorologists from Environment Canada were actively tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts. At that time, a specific storm was reported to be located near Appleby, moving southeast at a speed of 50 km/h.

This storm posed a hazard of wind gusts reaching up to 90 km/h. Affected locations included Bronte Creek Provincial Park, Appleby, and Bronte.

The agency warned that strong wind gusts could potentially toss loose objects, damage weak structures, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles. Furthermore, it highlighted the dangers posed by lightning, which results in fatalities and injuries to Canadians every year.

In light of the severe weather conditions, Emergency Management Ontario urged residents to take immediate cover if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are typically issued when storms are expected to produce hazardous conditions such as large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada for any future updates on severe weather.