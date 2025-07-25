Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across parts of central, western, and northeastern Massachusetts, including Boston, on Sunday as the National Weather Service cautioned of potential severe weather throughout New England.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect into the evening, predicting severe storms from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Officials warned of wind gusts reaching up to 65 mph and hail to one inch in diameter across the region.

Local meteorologist Kyle Pederson advised residents to prepare for thunderstorms starting in the late afternoon. The storms followed a hot day with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and near 90, driven by a gusty south wind.

Storms have already prompted warnings in cities such as Beverly, where damaging winds caused tree damage. Additionally, the potential for lightning and heavy rain is significant, raising the risk of flash flooding.

Residents in affected areas were advised to move indoors and steer clear of flooded streets. Reports indicated that heavy rainfall could reach two inches in some regions.

In the capital city, Boston, families and commuters faced concerns over the incoming weather. Luba Zislis, visiting from Connecticut, expressed hope to avoid the storm while she shopped with her family.

“We’re driving back to Connecticut right after this,” Zislis said. “I really hope we don’t have to drive through the bad weather.”

Sofia Nanji, a young commuter at Roxbury Crossing, recalled the recent deadly flooding in Texas and hoped the storm would not disrupt her travel plans.

The severe weather comes as New England has been grappling with fluctuating summer temperatures. While storms are expected to pass by late Sunday night, cooler temperatures are forecasted for early this week, with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.

As of late afternoon, meteorologists advised staying updated on changing weather conditions, noting that while the immediate storm threat is serious, calmer weather is expected to return in the days following.