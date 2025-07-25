Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Tri-State Area Amid Extreme Heat

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Severe weather advisories have been issued across the Tri-State Area as extreme heat gripped the region on Friday. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 p.m., with temperatures soaring into the 90s and dew points approaching 70 degrees.

The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, is expected to range from 100 to 105 degrees in most areas, while parts of New Jersey could feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has declared this a First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme conditions.

An extreme heat warning has been issued for specific areas in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., signaling that temperatures may feel dangerously high. Excessive heat warnings are the most severe heat alerts and are issued when heat indexes reach 105 degrees or higher for extended periods.

Other parts of the Tri-State Area are under a heat advisory during the same hours, with feels-like temperatures expected to remain between 95 and 105 degrees. Fortunately, forecasts indicate a cooling trend over the weekend, with highs dropping into the 80s.

On Friday, an air quality alert is also in place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to high ground-level ozone levels, which are particularly harmful for sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and those with heart or lung issues.

The afternoon may remain clear for a while, but thunderstorms are anticipated just in time for the evening commute. Residents should be prepared for potential downpours and strong winds as these storms pass through.

Con Edison has shared tips for New Yorkers on conserving electricity to prevent brownouts amid the heat crisis. For ongoing updates, stick with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecasts and alerts.