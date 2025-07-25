News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Tri-State Area Amid Extreme Heat
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Severe weather advisories have been issued across the Tri-State Area as extreme heat gripped the region on Friday. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 p.m., with temperatures soaring into the 90s and dew points approaching 70 degrees.
The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, is expected to range from 100 to 105 degrees in most areas, while parts of New Jersey could feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has declared this a First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme conditions.
An extreme heat warning has been issued for specific areas in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., signaling that temperatures may feel dangerously high. Excessive heat warnings are the most severe heat alerts and are issued when heat indexes reach 105 degrees or higher for extended periods.
Other parts of the Tri-State Area are under a heat advisory during the same hours, with feels-like temperatures expected to remain between 95 and 105 degrees. Fortunately, forecasts indicate a cooling trend over the weekend, with highs dropping into the 80s.
On Friday, an air quality alert is also in place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to high ground-level ozone levels, which are particularly harmful for sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and those with heart or lung issues.
The afternoon may remain clear for a while, but thunderstorms are anticipated just in time for the evening commute. Residents should be prepared for potential downpours and strong winds as these storms pass through.
Con Edison has shared tips for New Yorkers on conserving electricity to prevent brownouts amid the heat crisis. For ongoing updates, stick with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecasts and alerts.
Recent Posts
- Runners Prepare for Quad-City Times Bix 7 Amid Rain Forecast
- Major League Baseball Teams Gear Up for Trade Deadline
- New Zealand Faces South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Final
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy