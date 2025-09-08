Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Across Northeast This Weekend

NEW YORK – The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York on Saturday, warning of potential threats to life and property.

This weather alert is in effect until 8:00 p.m. and covers areas including Westchester, Kings, Orange, Bronx, Queens, and other counties. Forecasters expect heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning.

City officials have warned residents of flooding, especially on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, leading to extensive traffic delays near Cadman Plaza West. Meteorologists from FOX have indicated that the storms could become increasingly severe throughout the day.

With gusts strong enough to cause damage, residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Flash flooding is also a concern, particularly in urban areas and places with poor drainage.

As the evening approaches, conditions might worsen, with some storms producing wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and possible tornadoes. Forecasters predict several rounds of heavy rain, with up to 1.5 inches likely in some places.

The severe thunderstorm watch has sparked alerts throughout the Northeast corridor, from Maryland to Maine, impacting more than 25 million people. The National Weather Service advises caution and vigilance as the storms may continue into the overnight hours.

As per updates from local meteorologists, those in the path of the storms should prepare for the possibility of tornadoes and other hazardous weather conditions. All residents are encouraged to remain indoors during severe weather and to keep informed through local news.

The severe thunderstorm watch was first issued at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, with subsequent updates on warnings as storms developed across the region.

Multiple warnings have already been issued for counties including Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, with residents strongly advised to seek shelter.

The storms are expected to subsist following sunset, but additional rain is anticipated into Sunday morning.