News
Severe Thunderstorms Forecasted for Central Florida this Afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida this afternoon, bringing a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather. The storms are forecasted to develop by 5 p.m. as two sea breezes collide.
The WESH 2 First Warning Weather team warns that thunderstorms could produce between 1 to 3 inches of rain and bring strong winds gusting up to 60 mph. Afternoon storms are most likely to affect the region between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., creating potential flooding issues, especially east of the I-4 corridor.
A severe thunderstorm warning has already been issued for Orange and Osceola counties until 4:45 p.m. due to the threat of strong winds and heavy rain. Additionally, Sumter County will be under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m.
Visitors to local beaches are advised to stay alert and seek shelter if conditions worsen, as there is a significant chance of lightning strikes. Tides could affect flooding if storms sweep through.
The First Warning Weather team, including Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi and meteorologists Eric Burris and Kellianne Klass, will provide ongoing updates through the day. A reminder from meteorologists is to remain cautious and avoid traveling during peak storm times.
Looking ahead to the weekend, storms are expected to continue with an elevated chance of rain, possibly reaching up to 80%. An upper-level low pressure system is expected to linger in the region, contributing to unstable conditions throughout the weekend.
