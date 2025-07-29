Severe Thunderstorms Forecasted Across Multiple States Tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day is in effect as strong to severe thunderstorms are likely overnight across several states. Residents should prepare for severe weather conditions and ensure they have a way to receive alerts.

The National Weather Service issued a level 4 threat for western counties along I-35, with a level 3 threat extending east toward Highway 52 and the Mississippi River. Areas marked in red on the threat map have the highest likelihood of damaging winds exceeding 70 mph.

The primary threat tonight is damaging wind gusts, particularly in areas shaded in pink, which could experience gusts over 70 mph after 10 p.m. Although the tornado threat is considered low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms are expected to approach I-35 around 10-11 p.m. and move near Highway 52 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. However, timing may change based on storm movement.

In addition, WSAW reports that storms are anticipated in Wausau, Wis., on Wednesday evening with strong winds and heavy rain posing the most significant threats. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties due to possible rainfall totals of 1-3 inches, particularly in the Northwoods and Marathon County.

Severe weather risks in Omaha, Neb. include intense heat and potential heavy rain from storms likely after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Gusts of over 60 mph and concerns for flooding are forecasted as well, with predictions of over 2 inches of rain in some areas.

Furthermore, in Fargo, N.D., a First Alert Weather Day has been declared due to scattered showers and storms expected on Wednesday, with some areas projected to receive over 2 inches of rain. Residents are advised to prepare for the possibility of flash flooding and take necessary precautions.

In Virginia, a First Alert Weather Day is also in effect, with scattered strong to severe storms forecasted for Sunday evening. Areas south of I-64 are advised to remain vigilant as severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued.

Stay safe, stay informed, and have a means to receive weather alerts overnight.