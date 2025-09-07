News
Severe Thunderstorms Forecasted Across the Carolinas This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A cold front moving through the southeast is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Carolinas this weekend. Thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, leading to 1-3 inches of rain in some areas.
On Saturday, expect moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms. As the front passes, breezy and cooler weather is anticipated for the beginning of next week. Overnight will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.
Sunday morning may see isolated showers, but the afternoon will bring partly sunny skies and significantly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The week ahead looks mainly dry, with high temperatures remaining below normal.
Monday will start mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s. From Tuesday to Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds is expected, with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s.
Thursday and Friday are predicted to be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 80s. As the weekend approaches, a return to sunny and dry conditions is likely.
Residents can stay updated on weather alerts through the WBTV mobile app, available for download on mobile devices.
