Severe Thunderstorms Bring Flooding Warnings to Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Severe thunderstorms rolled through Philadelphia and surrounding areas on Wednesday, causing flash flood warnings and significant rainfall. The heavy downpours began around 5 p.m. and led to flood watches across several counties.

According to the National Weather Service, rain amounts reached up to 3.5 inches in some areas, affecting parts of Philadelphia as well as counties including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Burlington. Flood warnings were active until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Frankford Creek in Philadelphia reached flood stage, prompting road closures, including Pinewald Road in Burlington Township and the Warren Street underpass at the River Line bridge in Edgewater Park. “Someone probably gets a ton of rain out of this,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. He mentioned that some locations saw rains equivalent to several buckets.

The flash flood warnings extended until 1 a.m. Thursday for several counties, including New Castle County, Delaware, and parts of Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania. Meteorologists emphasized that the I-95 corridor is particularly prone to flooding due to its paved surfaces and runoff.

Fortunately, regional waterways were at low levels due to a dry spell earlier in the month. Philadelphia had not recorded any rain until Wednesday, coupled with cooler than average temperatures for August. However, the return of warm, sticky air is expected to return the region to classic summer conditions.

Additional showers are expected Thursday into the evening, with potential for severe weather. As the system progresses, meteorologists advised that slow-moving storms could lead to further flash flooding.

As part of safety guidelines during extreme weather, the National Weather Service warned residents in flood-prone areas to seek higher ground and avoid flooded roads. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” they noted, urging caution during nighttime conditions when visibility is limited.

Forecasters anticipate that while the current severe weather may cease by Friday, the threat of heat and humidity will remain throughout the week. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about changing weather conditions.