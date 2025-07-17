Severe Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding in Kansas City Area

MISSION, Kan. — Flash flooding from severe thunderstorms caught drivers off guard in the Kansas City area early Thursday morning. Traffic cameras showed two cars stranded in high water on Interstate 35 in northern Johnson County.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene, closing the northbound lanes of I-35 until floodwaters receded. The hazardous conditions impacted commuters as they began their morning rush hour.

By 5:30 a.m., numerous closures were reported on major interstates throughout the metro area. The Kansas City Fire Department stated that emergency teams responded to more than a dozen incidents due to the flooding.

A spokesperson for the department indicated they were prepared for ongoing rescues as the rainfall continued. Many families faced challenges, with reports of significant property damage in affected neighborhoods.

As the morning progressed, thousands of residents awoke without power as a result of the storm’s intensity, complicating an already challenging situation.

In addition to extensive flooding, a house was destroyed as a fire raged while storms swept through the Kansas City region, further exacerbating the emergency responses needed in the area.