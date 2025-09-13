News
Severe Thunderstorms Cause Flooding in Southern Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Heavy rainfall from severe thunderstorms struck southern Manitoba overnight Thursday, leading to significant flooding in several communities, particularly Steinbach.
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, reported that Steinbach received the highest amount of precipitation, with 103 millimeters within just a few hours. Nearby communities were also affected, with Sprague recording 84 millimeters and Marchand 58 millimeters.
This morning, residents of Steinbach and the surrounding areas are dealing with flooded streets as a result of the torrential rain. Stammers explained, “It was a big line of thunderstorms that was moving eastward. Any communities that were right under the path were getting hit for a long period of time. That’s why they had a lot of rain.”
In Winnipeg, the forecast indicates no further rainfall expected throughout the day, although a few remnant storms remain south of the city. For the next couple of hours, there is still a chance of light rain. “But then it looks like things will be more to the west today,” Stammers added.
Temperatures in Winnipeg have been well above normal this week, averaging around 19 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists say they expect temperatures to rise into the low to mid-20s on Friday, and potentially even higher over the weekend as humidity increases.
“We’ll be pushing the upper 20s with lots of cloud around. Almost summer-like with the humidity that’s out there still,” Stammers said, noting the uncomfortable weather conditions expected.
