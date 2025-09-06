Severe Thunderstorms and Dust Storms Hit Phoenix Area Wednesday Evening

PHOENIX, Arizona — A wave of severe thunderstorms and dust storms swept through the Phoenix area on Wednesday evening, causing localized flooding and reduced visibility. The storms began around 8 p.m., bringing a cloud of dust from east of Maricopa into the Valley.

Residents from Gilbert to Laveen reported visibility dropping to just 1 mile as the dust moved in. Flash flooding was noted on U.S. 60 near McClintock Drive as well as in neighborhoods near the Loop 101 and Southern Avenue. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Tempe until 10:45 p.m., urging residents to take precautions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the East Valley, including Chandler, Mesa, and Gilbert, which expired at 9:45 p.m. Residents witnessed intense lightning during the storms, although major travel disruptions were minimal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Reports indicated around an inch of rain fell in some areas, including a rain gauge measuring nearly 1 inch near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road. Chandler recorded about 0.59 inches of rain as well, contributing to concerns of flash flooding.

Wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in some regions, with pea-sized hail also reported. A dust storm warning was in effect until 9 p.m. for major highways, including Interstate 10 and U.S. 60. Motorists were advised to avoid driving through areas with low visibility due to dust storms.

The weather was influenced in part by Hurricane Lorena, which, while moving northward along the Baja Peninsula with winds of 80 mph, is expected to weaken as it approaches Arizona. Forecasters predict additional rain and cooler temperatures in the coming days.

A Flood Watch has been issued for central and southeast Arizona, including the metro Phoenix area, effective from noon Thursday until midnight Friday. While the storm could potentially bring significant rainfall, forecasts suggest most areas may see less than an inch.

As the storm system continues to develop, residents are advised to remain cautious and heed warnings from authorities about flash flooding. The NWS recommends avoiding floodwaters and staying informed about weather updates.