News
Severe Thunderstorms Expected in Hudson and Union Counties Tonight
HACKENSACK, N.J. — The National Weather Service issued an updated report on strong thunderstorms affecting Hudson and Union counties on Monday evening. The alert was released at 6:45 p.m. and warns that these storms will persist until 7:30 p.m.
Residents can expect wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph. According to the weather service, Doppler radar detected a strong thunderstorm over Todt Hill, which is currently moving east at 10 mph.
Officials advise that gusty winds could potentially knock down tree limbs and cause unsecured objects to blow around. People are urged to take precautions to secure outdoor items and stay indoors during the storm.
This weather alert serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms during this season. Stay tuned for further updates from local weather services.
