Severe Thunderstorms Expected in Iowa This Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Severe thunderstorms are predicted to hit the TV9 viewing area this morning. Showers and storms will roll through, especially from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as a disturbance moves across the state.

The main concerns include strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning. Meteorologists warn that damaging winds and even the possibility of an isolated tornado may develop as the atmosphere heats up. The National Weather Service indicates that some storms could be severe.

Rainfall is expected, with some areas receiving up to 2 inches per hour during the heaviest storms. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s as the rain clears out. Cooler and less humid air will settle into much of the region, reducing chances for any significant precipitation.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory is also in effect for Broome, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties, where heat indices may rise into the mid-90s this afternoon. Thunderstorms could develop in these areas as well, especially late in the day.

Looking ahead into the week, additional rounds of thunderstorms are predicted to continue into Wednesday night, especially south of Interstate 80. In northern Minnesota, where 37% of the state remains abnormally dry, residents hope for some beneficial rain.

Stay weather-aware as the potential for severe storms unfolds throughout the week.