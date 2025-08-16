Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across Midwest This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Strong storms are expected across the Midwest this weekend, prompting multiple weather alerts. Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert for overnight Saturday, signaling potential for high winds and localized flash flooding.

Friday was characterized by warm, humid conditions, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. This unstable airmass led to early afternoon thunderstorms across parts of the Minneapolis metro area. As the evening progresses, more thunderstorms are likely to develop, although many areas may stay dry.

Widespread thunderstorms are predicted to hit overnight and continue into Saturday morning. Meteorologists warn these storms could bring strong winds and hail. However, heavy rainfall stands as the primary concern due to already saturated soils in the region. Homeowners are advised to check their basement sump pumps, as multiple rounds of rain are anticipated throughout the weekend.

In Wausau, Wis., a First Alert Weather Day has been declared as scattered storms track through the area. Initial storms are expected to dissipate overnight, but another batch may move in by Saturday morning. Rainfall, especially heavy rains from Sunday night into Monday, could further complicate the wet conditions.

Northeast Wisconsin is gearing up for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with possible severe weather. Conditions may allow storms to intensify, and flash flooding could occur if storms linger in the same area.

Residents are reminded to stay updated on forecasts, especially if attending outdoor events such as the Packers-Jets preseason game at Lambeau Field. Stronger storms are predicted between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In the Quad Cities, Sunday also brings potential for severe storms, especially as some areas have already experienced 2 to 5 inches of rain. Additional rainfall could worsen localized flooding.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also faces a day of severe weather, with a slight risk of storms. A Flood Watch is in effect, as storms tracking over the same areas may yield several inches of rain.

Conditions will remain humid into next week, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Pleasant weather is expected midweek, but the potential for rain returns by Friday.