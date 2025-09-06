News
Severe Thunderstorms Expected Saturday Across New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is in for a stormy Saturday as a cold front brings strong thunderstorms across the state. Meteorologists warn of the potential for damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain, which could disrupt outdoor activities planned for the weekend.
The stormy weather will begin Saturday afternoon, with the storms advancing from the northwest to the southeast. High temperatures are anticipated to reach the low to mid-80s, accompanied by increased humidity, which will fuel these thunderstorms.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a significant risk of severe weather across much of the state. Residents are urged to stay storm-aware and be ready to seek shelter indoors, especially if severe weather warnings are issued.
The storms are expected to begin late in the afternoon, with the first impacts felt around 1 p.m. in the far north, progressing through key areas like the Upper Valley and Mount Washington Valley by 2 p.m. By 5 p.m., coastal regions should prepare for the storms as well.
Popular events scheduled for the weekend, such as the air show at Pease and the Seafood Festival at Hampton Beach, will require attention. Fortunately, organizers have preemptively moved some events up, ending by 3 p.m. to avoid the storms. The strong thunderstorms may also carry a low risk of a weak tornado.
After the storm passes, the skies will gradually clear by 6 or 7 p.m., but clouds may linger into the night. Rain is expected again Saturday night into Sunday morning, with some lingering showers possible in southern and southeastern New Hampshire on Sunday.
Temperatures will cool back into the mid-60s on Sunday, providing a refreshing change from the warm Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 70s as fall-like weather sets in for the beginning of next week, following a dry and comfortable stretch.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warning in Arizona as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain
- Ethan Hawke Stars in New Comedy Noir Series ‘The Lowdown’
- Arizona Football Builds Roster with FCS Players Ahead of Weber State Matchup
- Walker Emerges as Giants’ Closer Amid Rodríguez’s Injury
- King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+