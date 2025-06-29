News
Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Strong storms swept through the Midlands on Wednesday, leading to a WIS First Alert Weather Day. The entire WIS viewing area was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that lasts until midnight Thursday.
Officials are urging residents to stay informed and prepared as they track potential power outages across South Carolina. The weather conditions are expected to change in the coming days, with an increase in rain anticipated during the first half of the upcoming work week.
In related news, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported that a 36-year-old man jumped from a pontoon boat and did not resurface, raising concerns about safety on local waterways.
On the political front, Republican state Senator Josh Kimbrell launched his gubernatorial campaign with an event in Spartanburg County on Saturday, marking the start of his run.
Additionally, traffic disruptions occurred on Saturday when a charter bus caught fire, shutting down all lanes on I-20 West.
In a recent development, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Deputies are still searching for suspect Leon Howard III, although Sheriff Lee Boan indicated that Howard is not one of the county’s most wanted individuals.
