Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued across New England on Wednesday but have since expired, marking the last day of a hot weather stretch in the region.

High temperatures reached the 90s Wednesday, with a heat index in the mid-90s before thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon and early evening. Meteorologists warned that some storms could produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

However, most areas remained dry during the evening commute, including Boston. Beachgoers enjoyed quieter weather until sunset when storms approached coastal areas, but they were expected to weaken after dark.

As a cold front moves through, a few showers or storms may linger overnight, with temperatures staying in the 70s and muggy conditions persisting. Thursday is expected to bring upper 80s as the front moves slowly across the Northeast.

Southern and eastern parts of New England may experience additional showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, bringing concerns of lightning.

According to the National Weather Service, the humidity will decrease in northwestern New England behind the front, clearing the weather for everyone as dry air settles in by Friday. Highs will dip into the 70s and 80s, creating a pleasant weekend.

Also noteworthy, Tropical Storm Erin is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend and may make a close approach to the United States, though it is expected to remain offshore.

Forecasters predict rip currents and waves will increase along the coast, emphasizing the need for caution. The uncertainty surrounding Erin’s track will be monitored closely as its intensity changes.

Stay tuned for forecasts and updates as severe storms and heat continue to affect the region.