News
Severe Thunderstorms Knock Out Power for Thousands in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Strong thunderstorms swept through the San Antonio area on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, leaving over 13,000 residents without electricity.
According to CPS Energy, as of 5:30 p.m., the storms caused significant damage, prompting crews to assess the situation and work on restoring service.
Residents can find real-time information and updates on power outages by visiting CPS Energy’s website.
The storms brought heavy rainfall and hail, making for dangerous driving conditions and hazardous situations throughout the city.
As teams continue to work on repairs, officials urge caution for those in affected areas.
