Severe Thunderstorms Possible as Kansas City Faces Weather Changes

KANSAS CITY, MO — Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect Kansas City tonight, bringing periods of rain and the potential for flash flooding. The National Weather Service warns that some storms may include strong winds.

As of tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be variable and gusty, particularly during thunderstorms

On Thursday, residents can expect mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures, with highs reaching around 80 degrees. The weather pattern may include scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly south of Interstate 70.

Friday is forecasted to maintain a warm and humid feel with more cloudy conditions. Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, with afternoon highs around 85 degrees and lows near 67 degrees.

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield app, available for both iPhone and Android, provides critical alerts regarding potentially life-threatening weather events. Users will receive notifications via voice and push alerts.

The changing weather patterns in Kansas City signify the continuing unpredictability of spring conditions. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with local weather reports.