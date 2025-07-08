Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through Greater Houston Area

HOUSTON, Texas — The KPRC 2 Weather Team is currently monitoring thunderstorms that are developing across the Greater Houston area as of July 8, 2025, at 12:32 PM.

Some of these storms have the potential to become strong, especially if they begin to collide with one another. Meteorologists warn that this could result in localized street flooding, particularly if the storms slow down in their movement.

Radar images indicate that the most intense storm activity is currently affecting parts of Fort Bend County and northeastern Harris County. Residents in these areas are urged to stay alert as conditions may change rapidly.

Authorities advise those traveling to be cautious of possible flooding on the roads and to stay tuned for updates on the weather as the situation develops.

The KPRC 2 Weather Team will continue to provide real-time updates as they track the progress and impact of these storms.