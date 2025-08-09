News
Severe Weather Alert: Heat and Storms Hit Omaha This Weekend
OMAHA, Neb. — A dangerous heat wave is set to blanket Omaha on Friday, with expected high temperatures soaring into the 90s. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., warning that heat indices could climb between 105° and 110°.
Officials recommend that those working outdoors stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade. The drastic heat is expected to give way to unsettled weather, as isolated thunderstorms may develop late Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, including the Omaha metro area. The severe threats include wind gusts reaching 60 mph, one-inch hail, and heavy rainfall, raising concerns for potential flash flooding.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service anticipates a significant impact from another round of storms, especially late in the day. Meteorologist forecasts indicate strong storms could develop after 10 p.m., with a heightened severe weather risk for the Omaha area. The primary concerns include heavy rain and strong winds.
Saturday is shaping up to be an alert day, particularly early when the first round of storms hits from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. After a break in precipitation, the second round will arrive later in the evening and could bring substantial rainfall, leading to flash flood threats in some areas.
The pattern of severe storms isn’t restricted just to Omaha; it is expected to affect much of the region, with heavy rain anticipated to continue into Sunday, causing possible disruptions to weekend plans. With these multiple impact weather days ahead, residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.
As the heat subsides slightly on Sunday, temperatures will drop to the mid-80s, albeit with continued chances of thunderstorms throughout the day. Weather alerts should remain high on your radar as conditions change rapidly.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 14: Jimmy Heagerty Evicted
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims