Severe Weather Alert Issued for Southeast Texas This Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas – A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect from Saturday night through early Sunday morning as Southeast Texas faces a Level 1 risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service has warned of potential thunderstorms and flash flooding overnight.

This cold front, moving into the region, is expected to bring about chilly conditions following the storms. After some morning showers, conditions will remain blustery throughout the day on Sunday. Winds are predicted to pick up as cold air moves into the Houston area, making for a winter-like start to the week.

Monday is set to be a particularly dreary day, with widespread rain likely throughout the day. Residents are advised to prepare for a longer commute as the rain could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for those returning from the holiday weekend.

The severe weather threat includes isolated thunderstorms with risks of hail and winds reaching 40 to 60 mph. Tornado activity is also a possibility, though the overall threat level is lower compared to forecasts for Monday. Meteorologists predict area rainfall totals could reach between 1 to 4 inches, raising concerns for potential street flooding.

As the cold front passes, temperatures will drop significantly, with Houston expected to see highs in the 50s for three consecutive days following the storms. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings may experience lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, signaling a chilly start to December. Residents are reminded to dress warmly and remain cautious of their surroundings during this time.

Residents are encouraged to share any storm activity they witness with local news stations, as community reports can help keep the public informed about real-time conditions.