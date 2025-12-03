Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Thursday morning has been marked as a First Alert Weather Day as snow makes its way into the Tri-State area. According to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, creating hazardous conditions for the morning commute.

The weather system is anticipated to start with light, isolated flurries around midnight. A more significant band of snow is expected to push through between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., with most of the snowfall clearing by 7 a.m. Thursday is projected to be mostly sunny but cold, with highs struggling to reach the upper 20s. Overnight temperatures may plummet into the low teens, making travel potentially difficult.

In Wausau, Wisconsin, snow showers will likely continue through Wednesday evening, combined with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several areas, with snowfall totals varying from 1-2 inches around Highway 29 to over a foot in the Northwoods counties like Ashland and Vilas. Travelers should be cautious, as visibility may drop to as low as a quarter mile.

Grand Junction, Colorado, is also facing a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy snow forecasts. A Winter Weather Advisory is active with expected snowfall amounts of 4-8 inches, particularly impacting mountain travel. Snow will gradually increase throughout Wednesday, with lingering flurries expected into Thursday morning.

In Anchorage, Alaska, motorists are urged to exercise caution as two storms approach over the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory covers the Kenai Peninsula, predicting freezing rain and light snow, contributing to slippery road conditions. Meanwhile, Western Alaska is under a Winter Storm Warning with snowfall expected between 1-2 inches.

Travelers across these regions are advised to plan for possible delays and hazardous conditions due to snow and strong winds.