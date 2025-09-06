News
Severe Weather Alerts Issued Across Tennessee and West Virginia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A First Alert Weather Day has been declared as severe storms are expected to hit the region tonight. Storms have already caused wind damage and hail has been reported in several areas. The severe weather is forecasted to impact Nashville and surrounding areas from 3 PM to 10 PM, with additional rain likely early Saturday morning.
The situation is being closely monitored, with the National Weather Service reporting the potential for strong winds up to 60 mph and the possibility of hail. There is also a chance of tornadoes. As a precaution, residents are advised to stay alert for further updates and to download weather apps for live notifications.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – In West Virginia, the first wave of rain is moving out, but a second cold front is approaching, bringing the risk of severe weather tonight. The forecast indicates a timing window for severe storms from 9 PM to 2 AM. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk level (2 out of 5) for severe weather in the region. High school football games may coincide with the storm’s arrival, prompting officials to remind attendees to have access to safety information.
The rain will likely persist through Saturday. Although the rain may pose challenges for outdoor events, it is also crucial in alleviating ongoing drought conditions. As the storm moves out, fireworks at the Marietta Sternwheel Festival in Ohio are expected to proceed without interruption.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A First Alert Weather Day is also in effect for Knoxville, anticipating strong storms tonight into Saturday morning. Residents should expect intense downpours, gusty winds, and hail. The storms are projected to begin in the plateau area this evening, progressing into the valley overnight.
Storms will continue in waves, affecting plans for football tailgates and outdoor activities. Protective measures are advised for attendees, such as securing tents and umbrellas. A lull in storm activity is expected after noon on Saturday, but further storms may return later in the afternoon.
Eastern Kentucky is also under a First Alert Weather Day as a strong cold front nears, causing warm and moist conditions to clash with cooler air. This setup may lead to serious storm risks, including high winds and hail. Yet, a promising high-pressure system is anticipated to settle in for the weekend, providing a return to calm, sunny weather with pleasant temperatures by Sunday and into next week.
