Severe Weather Approaches Central Indiana with Flooding Risks

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Central Indiana is bracing for severe weather as a new system approaches the area. The weather event is expected to bring heavy rain, possible flooding, and strong winds starting Tuesday night.

The day began with dense fog, leading over 10 school districts to delay classes due to low visibility. However, temperatures rose to nearly 80 degrees by mid-afternoon, creating conditions ripe for thunderstorms. The heating of the day combined with high humidity ignited scattered storms, particularly in the northern areas of the state.

The new weather system, currently crossing the Mississippi River, is expected to arrive in Indiana around 9 to 10 p.m., bringing varying intensities of rain and winds. While not everyone might experience severe weather, some locations could encounter heavy rainfall and strong gusts, particularly south of Interstate 70.

With rain projected to impact the Wednesday morning commute, drivers should prepare for wet roads and slower travel as storms move through. Rainfall rates may reach between 0.50 inches to 1 inch, while localized areas, especially near and south of I-70, might see totals of up to 3 inches.

There is a slight risk of flash flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas, but widespread inundation is not anticipated. Rain is expected to taper off by midday Wednesday, potentially giving way to periods of sunshine in the afternoon.

As the week progresses, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and lingering showers on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. However, a warm and sunny weekend is projected, making it ideal for fall festivities.

The WTHR Weather Team encourages residents to stay informed about the impending storms via their website and app, ensuring all devices are charged and notifications are activated for real-time updates.