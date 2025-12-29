News
Severe Weather Day Declared as Arctic Front Hits Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Severe Weather Day has been declared for Memphis as a strong Arctic cold front moves through the area today, bringing powerful winds and a rapid temperature drop. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the region, effective until 6 a.m. Monday.
Residents can expect wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph this evening, coinciding with a line of gusty showers and possible thunderstorms. Fortunately, no hail or tornadoes are anticipated with this weather event, according to forecasters.
As the cold front passes, temperatures will dramatically decrease, plummeting from the 70s this evening to the 20s by tomorrow morning—a staggering drop of 50 degrees within just 12 hours.
Monday will see much colder conditions, with highs expected to hover in the mid-30s. Northwest winds will maintain a brisk pace of 10-20 mph, leading to subfreezing wind chills throughout the day.
Tuesday morning will mark the coldest point of this weather event, as temperatures dip to the low 20s and wind chills reach into the teens. However, afternoon highs may inch closer to the 40-degree mark under sunny skies.
Fortunately, as New Year’s approaches, temperatures are expected to recover to near average. Celebrators can expect the thermometer to be around 40 degrees at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Thursday promises to bring one of the warmest days in the coming week, with highs in the mid-50s and partly cloudy conditions.
Residents are advised to stay safe and secure any loose objects outdoors due to the high winds. This weather event serves as a stark reminder of the changing conditions and the importance of preparedness.
