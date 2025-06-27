Severe Weather Expected in Florida This Weekend as Storms Approach

Pensacola, Florida – A slow-moving weather pattern from South Florida is expected to bring unstable conditions to the Pensacola area this weekend as it interacts with a dip in the jet stream over the southeastern United States. This wet weather pattern may last through the end of June and into early July.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama, leftover energy from earlier weather events is still present over Pensacola and could lead to strong isolated thunderstorms, particularly on Thursday. Any storm activity expected Thursday will not be as severe as the storms experienced earlier this week, which resulted in strong wind gusts along Pensacola Beach and one-inch hail in Santa Rosa County.

On Wednesday, the Pensacola area experienced relatively mild conditions despite some storm activity. Reports indicated one-inch hail near Airport Road in Milton, but there were no injuries or significant damage. In contrast, around 19 wind-related storm reports emerged throughout the Florida Panhandle, including one individual who was injured when a gust capsized a boat in Grand Lagoon.

Wind gusts reached up to 61 mph along the Gulf Coast, and numerous reports highlighted downed trees and power lines. With moisture and complex weather patterns prevalent in the southeastern U.S., thunderstorms are expected to occur each afternoon and evening through the end of June.

The dip in the jet stream is moving moisture in from the Gulf, and current measurements indicate a high potential for storm development. Daily MLCAPE values show potent updrafts between 2,500-3,500 J/kg, which raises the chances of severe thunderstorms. Furthermore, elevated DCAPE values between 900-1,200 J/kg suggest a risk for damaging downburst winds.

In addition to thunderstorms, residents should prepare for the possibilities of heavy rainfall, downburst winds, and coastal waterspouts, especially as further developments occur. This weekend looks to be an active one for Florida weather, with showers and thunderstorms forecasted across the state.