Severe Weather Expected in Oregon Amid Wildfire Concerns

PRINEVILLE, OR – The last days of July 2025 are expected to bring active weather, including a chance of strong storms each afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Today marks the first of three Local Alert Days amid concerns of wildfire growth.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s today, with conditions remaining hot through Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to dry fuel and potent lightning that could ignite new fires. On Monday, firefighters reported 14 new fire starts, with 12 incidents successfully contained.

The Boulder Fire is currently being managed two miles north of Juniper Butte, and the Kiwa Fire is three miles east of Katalo Butte, both fires posing significant threats to surrounding areas.

The Storm Prediction Center has categorized the southeastern portion of Oregon, including parts of southeastern Deschutes and eastern Crook counties, under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms today. Wind gusts could reach near 60 mph, classifying them as severe during potential storm developments.

The storms could develop high in the atmosphere, with cloud bases nears 10,000 feet. As precipitation begins, the evaporating rain will lead to cooling, causing gusty winds to occur. Residents are advised to prepare for isolated wind gusts in the eastern Tri-county areas later today.

More intense weather is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon storms are expected to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Today’s risk remains classified as General Risk, leading to a forecast of unpredictable but dangerous weather.

By Thursday, conditions are thought to be the most active, potentially resulting in minor flooding if storms linger in a single area, dropping significant rainfall.

While spotty storms could continue into Friday, overall, the month of July is predicted to end on an active weather note. Residents are urged to remain vigilant during outdoor activities and seek shelter upon hearing thunder.

Stay updated with the latest through the KTVZ weather app for real-time alerts and information.