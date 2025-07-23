News
Severe Weather Expected Today in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a cold front stalls to the north, a tropical system approaches from the south, prompting scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
The region is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall today. Heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning are possible with some storms. High temperatures will reach near 90, with a heat index of 100-105 degrees before rainfall begins.
Tonight, skies are expected to clear, with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances will shift to the morning and early afternoon tomorrow, driven by a southeast wind. Showers and storms are anticipated to move in from the coast, increasing the risk of rip currents.
The forecast also notes that Saharan dust will arrive on Friday, leading to a dry weekend with hazy sunshine. A weak low-pressure system is developing along a stalled front off the northeast coast of Florida and Georgia. This system is set to drift westward towards Texas, where the National Hurricane Center warns of a low chance of further development.
Additionally, a tropical wave is located just south of the Cabo Verde Islands, with models suggesting it may briefly develop.
Recent Posts
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win