Sports
Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
PHILADELPHIA — A severe weather delay has postponed the U.S. Open Cup match between the Philadelphia Union and the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park, originally scheduled for Wednesday night. The decision came after lightning and a severe storm swept through the area.
The match was delayed shortly after the national anthem, initially projected to resume after 20 minutes. However, conditions worsened, leading to an almost two-hour delay. Fans inside the stadium were advised to shelter in place along the concourse throughout the delays.
At around 8:45 p.m., officials announced that the match would be postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The Union later confirmed that the game is now set to be played on Wednesday, Aug. 13. This new date falls during an open week in the Leagues Cup schedule.
The Union were set to continue their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign with a lineup featuring Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, and Quinn Sullivan, among others.
As fans await the rescheduled matchup, they are encouraged to lock in tickets for upcoming games. The excitement continues to build for what promises to be an intense rivalry showdown when the teams finally meet on the field.
