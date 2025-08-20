News
Severe Weather Forecast for Ashburn, Virginia
Ashburn, Virginia – The National Weather Service reports a chance of rain and thunderstorms in Ashburn, with a 40% probability of precipitation for tomorrow.
The forecast indicates mostly cloudy skies with temperatures starting around 69 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius). Winds are expected to come from the northeast at approximately 8 miles per hour (13 kilometers per hour).
Rain is likely to occur mainly after 2 p.m. local time, with maximum temperatures reaching about 77°F (25°C). Winds will increase to between 10 to 15 miles per hour (16 to 24 kilometers per hour), with gusts potentially reaching 18 miles per hour (29 kilometers per hour).
This evening will continue to be overcast, with possible rain showers.
As summer comes to a close, Ashburn sees varying temperatures with records showing a typical range between -3 °C and 31 °C over the year. July marks the warmest month with averages of 31 °C during the day and lows around 20 °C at night.
The best months for outdoor activities in Virginia are usually June, August, and September, according to tourism ratings. The summer season generally lasts from May 29 to September 16, bringing heat and humidity.
In contrast, winter spans from November 30 to March 4, with January experiencing average lows around -3 °C and highs at 6 °C. Snowfall is common in the area, contributing to varied seasonal conditions.
