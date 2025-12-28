News
Severe Weather Forecasted as Storm Hits U.S. Before Holidays
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. is bracing for severe weather as a significant storm system moves across the country this week. An atmospheric river is set to bring heavy rain and snow to California, with flash flooding and mudslides expected in Southern California on December 25.
The National Weather Service warns that parts of the Sierra Nevada, including Donner Pass, could see feet of snow, creating extreme travel hazards. Wind gusts are also forecasted, potentially causing power outages across Northern California.
Meanwhile, a winter storm is projected to affect the Midwest. Snow and ice are anticipated from the Plains up to southern Canada, with difficult travel conditions due to limited visibility and treacherous roads.
After several rainy days in California, the skies will clear slightly on December 28, providing some relief. However, a new storm will bring rain and snow across the Midwest and into the Northeast shortly after Christmas.
The cold weather will feel severe in places like Houlton, Maine, where temperatures dipped as low as -7 degrees. In contrast, Brownsville, Texas, recorded a national high of 85 degrees on December 24, showcasing the varied weather across the country.
Residents are urged to stay informed and prepare for hazardous conditions, especially those planning to travel during this busy holiday season.
Recent Posts
- Danny Ramirez Recast in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- Morocco Dominates Zambia, Secures AFCON Knockout Stage Berth
- Three Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Spark Serial Killer Speculation
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa