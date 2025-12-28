Severe Weather Forecasted as Storm Hits U.S. Before Holidays

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. is bracing for severe weather as a significant storm system moves across the country this week. An atmospheric river is set to bring heavy rain and snow to California, with flash flooding and mudslides expected in Southern California on December 25.

The National Weather Service warns that parts of the Sierra Nevada, including Donner Pass, could see feet of snow, creating extreme travel hazards. Wind gusts are also forecasted, potentially causing power outages across Northern California.

Meanwhile, a winter storm is projected to affect the Midwest. Snow and ice are anticipated from the Plains up to southern Canada, with difficult travel conditions due to limited visibility and treacherous roads.

After several rainy days in California, the skies will clear slightly on December 28, providing some relief. However, a new storm will bring rain and snow across the Midwest and into the Northeast shortly after Christmas.

The cold weather will feel severe in places like Houlton, Maine, where temperatures dipped as low as -7 degrees. In contrast, Brownsville, Texas, recorded a national high of 85 degrees on December 24, showcasing the varied weather across the country.

Residents are urged to stay informed and prepare for hazardous conditions, especially those planning to travel during this busy holiday season.