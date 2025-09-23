News
Severe Weather Hits Greater Cincinnati with Rain and Storms
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Greater Cincinnati is experiencing a resurgence of rain and storms Monday, marking the beginning of an active weather week. The Ohio Valley is under a Weather Impact Day due to severe weather warnings that have triggered tornado alerts in some areas.
Throughout the day, thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds across the region. Southern Kentucky has reported over an inch and a half of rain since midnight, while the Cincinnati metro area has also experienced considerable downpours.
As the storm system moves, meteorologist Allison Rogers noted that while the severe weather is beginning to settle, spotty showers may still persist into the evening and overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 60s.
On Tuesday morning, additional rain is likely, particularly affecting those commuting. Fog may also be a concern early in the day, but by the afternoon, conditions are expected to improve leading into the evening, which is favorable for any planned outdoor activities, such as the Reds game.
However, the weather is expected to worsen again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which could be the soggiest part of the week with an estimated inch or more of rain.
In total, rain accumulation this week could reach between 2 to 3 inches across various parts of Greater Cincinnati, providing much-needed relief from ongoing drought conditions.
As the rain continues, officials remind residents to be cautious while driving and to monitor local forecasts for the latest weather updates.
