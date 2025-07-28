Severe Weather Hits Minnesota: Tornado Warnings and Flash Floods

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Severe storms swept through Minnesota on Wednesday, causing heavy rain and leading to flash flood warnings and tornado alerts. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that Waseca County and Blue Earth County faced an ‘extraordinary threat to life or property’ due to tornado warnings that were issued and later expired at 8 p.m.

In Rock County, a flash flood warning was also issued. The NWS emphasized the significant threat to life and property, with warnings set to expire at 7 p.m. on July 27. Local flooding was reported, particularly in Avon and Elko, following intense rainfall.

Besides these warnings, Ely, Sartell, Albany, and Avon also faced flash flood advisories until varying times between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. An additional warning for the northwest metro lasted until 2:15 p.m., covering parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties, which experienced rainfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour.

FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg provided updates on the weather situation. In the Twin Cities, temperatures reached around 89 degrees, with a heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Increased humidity kept dew points high, escalating the risk of severe weather.

The NWS issued special weather statements for areas around St. Cloud and Sartell until 10 a.m., indicating the possibility of hail and high winds. A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for Big Stone and Traverse Counties until 1 p.m., reiterating the threats posed by the unstable conditions.

As the day progressed, additional storms were expected. The severe weather outlook indicated a level 2 risk for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, accompanied by high dew points that could cause local downpours. Residents in these areas were warned of potential gusty winds reaching 60 to 70 mph and risks of localized flooding.

Looking ahead, conditions were expected to improve as showers decreased, leading to a drier day on Thursday. However, higher humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 80s were predicted for the weekend, with possible thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday.