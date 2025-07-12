Severe Weather Impacts Central Ohio with Rain and Winds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A powerful storm system swept through central Ohio on Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. While coverage of the storm will not be widespread, some communities may experience brief downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Forecasters indicate the overall threat from severe weather remains low; however, there is potential for isolated storms to produce damaging winds and significant rainfall. Meteorologists encourage residents to stay alert as conditions could change.

The storm activity is expected to diminish after sunset, leading to a partly cloudy sky overnight. The 10 Weather Impact Team is actively tracking the storm system and providing live updates through the 10TV app.

In weather terminology, a ‘watch’ indicates possible severe weather conditions may develop, while a ‘warning’ is issued when severe weather is immediately occurring. Residents are urged to maintain normal routines but remain vigilant for any threatening weather.

Strong winds exceeding 55 mph can cause substantial damage even in the absence of tornadoes. These winds, sometimes associated with phenomena known as ‘downbursts’, can move rapidly and with great force.

Lightning poses another risk, as it causes more fatalities each year than tornadoes do. When lightning is present, staying indoors and avoiding electrical appliances is strongly advised.

Tornadoes in Ohio frequently approach from the southwest, moving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour and generating winds that can exceed 200 miles per hour. If a tornado is sighted or signs of one are detected, individuals should immediately seek shelter, preferably in a basement to reduce risk.