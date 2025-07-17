News
Severe Weather in Kansas City: Flash Flood Warning Issued
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the Kansas City metro area through 4:45 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service announced that storms have already dropped between 1 to 3 inches of rain, with an additional 0.5 to 2 inches expected overnight.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms are forecasted to continue throughout the early morning hours. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated between midnight and 7 a.m., which could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Conditions are expected to improve by late morning on Thursday, with temperatures notably cooler, reaching highs around 79 degrees. Rain is likely to persist through midday, but drier weather is projected for the afternoon.
As the weekend approaches, high temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s, with a possibility of hitting 100 degrees by midweek.
